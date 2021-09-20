Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 30, Kent State 7

It was another typical Saturday for the Hawkeye defense, forcing another turnover and scoring again. This time it was a safety. After a slow start to the season, the offense also got going in this one, led by junior running back Tyler Goodson. He finished the game with 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes have now won nine in a row dating back to last season. They held steady in the AP Poll at No. 5, while moving up one spot to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

See the highlights from the 30-7 win above. We also have photos below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game on left. If you missed it, see the photos and highlights from the Cy-Hawk win.

You can also go back and see how our experts did picking this weekend’s game.

Now, it’s time again for some way too early bowl projections.

Six ESPN writers now have the Hawkeyes getting into the College Football Playoff. That’s up from four last week. CBS Sports still has Iowa in the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati, College Football News is now forecasting a 2003/2019 rematch with Iowa going to the Rose Bowl against USC and Brett McMurphy over at the Action Network still has the Hawkeyes taking on the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. Again, take from that what you will.

Photos

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes wraps up a tackle during the first half on running back Marquez Cooper #1 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by safety Dean Clark #3 and cornerback Montre Miller #21 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signals a safety while celebrating with linebacker Seth Benson #44 during the first half over top quarterback Dustin Crum #7of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates as he runs in a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive back Terry Roberts #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a stop during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Gavin Williams #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by linebacker Marvin Pierre #33 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gives chase during the second half after quarterback Dustin Crum #7of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Xavier Williams #2 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nykeim Johnson #82 of the Kent State Golden Flashes catches a pass during the second half in front offensive back Dane Belton #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nykeim Johnson #82 of the Kent State Golden Flashes is wrapped up during the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 and defensive back Terry Roberts #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Fullback Monte Pottebaum #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by linebacker Mandela Lawrence -Burke #28 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 and linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Xavier Williams #2 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Bryan Bradford #31 of the Kent State Golden Flashes runs up the field during the second half between defensive back Jack Koerner #28 and linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by cornerback Capone Blue #12 and Keith Sherald Jr. #5 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs in a touchdown during the second half in front of safety Nico Bolden #24 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Marquez Cooper #1 of the Kent State Golden Flashes is wrapped up during the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by cornerback Keith Sherald Jr. #5 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down short of a touchdown during the second half by linebacker Marvin Pierre #33 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback Dustin Crum #7 of the Kent State Golden Flashes is sacked during the second half by defensive back Henry Marchese #13 and defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

The defense has been a key ingredient in the Hawkeyes' early-season success. What makes this group so special? It's actually quite simple.https://t.co/YEUYmgkeud — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 16, 2021

Shades of 1981? Coach says he's thought about it (kind of.) Hear what he had to say about the comparison to this year's team: pic.twitter.com/isn6tFBLhA — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 15, 2021