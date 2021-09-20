Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 30, Kent State 7

It was another typical Saturday for the Hawkeye defense, forcing another turnover and scoring again. This time it was a safety. After a slow start to the season, the offense also got going in this one, led by junior running back Tyler Goodson. He finished the game with 153 yards and three touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes have now won nine in a row dating back to last season. They held steady in the AP Poll at No. 5, while moving up one spot to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
See the highlights from the 30-7 win above. We also have photos below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game on left. If you missed it, see the photos and highlights from the Cy-Hawk win.
You can also go back and see how our experts did picking this weekend’s game.
Now, it’s time again for some way too early bowl projections.
Six ESPN writers now have the Hawkeyes getting into the College Football Playoff. That’s up from four last week. CBS Sports still has Iowa in the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati, College Football News is now forecasting a 2003/2019 rematch with Iowa going to the Rose Bowl against USC and Brett McMurphy over at the Action Network still has the Hawkeyes taking on the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. Again, take from that what you will.