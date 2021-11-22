Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Make it seven in a row for Iowa against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium. After a slow start to the game and falling behind 10-0, Charlie Jones gave the Hawkeyes a spark with 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. From there, the Hawkeyes took control of the game. Arland Bruce scored the only offensive touchdown, Tyler Goodson ran for 132 yards and Caleb Shudak finished up his career at Kinnick Stadium with a four field goal performance. Jack Campbell capped off the game with a pick six, putting the cherry on top of a complementary effort Iowa preaches every week.

The Hawkeyes still have a shot at making it to Indianapolis, but it’s almost completely out of their hands after Wisconsin’s 35-28 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Iowa now gets Nebraska, and if they do win on Friday, there will be a whole lot of scoreboard watching Saturday. The Hawkeyes need Badger loss against Minnesota along with a win in their own game to win the Big Ten West.

The Hawkeyes moved up in both major polls over the weekend. They not sit at No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. For fond memories, see the photos and highlights from wins this season against Iowa State, Kent State, Colorado State, Maryland, Penn State, Northwestern and Minnesota. For sadness, look at the losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

You can also go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.

Bowl Projections

Sick of the cold already? Hopefully, because all of this week’s bowl projections have the Hawkeyes heading to sunny, warm Florida. The low in Tampa is 54 degrees today. Not fair. Three of them, CBS Sports, 247 Sports and Action Network, all have Iowa in the Outback Bowl against Kentucky. What’s better than a Bloomin’ Onion and football? The two others have them heading to Orlando to play in the Citrus Bowl against Texas A&M. Pack shorts.

Photos

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Gavin Williams #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against defensive lineman JerZhan Newton #94 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is brought down during the first half by defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26 at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the first half by defensive back Christian Bobak #29 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 and linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes combine for a tackle during the first half on tight end Daniel Barker #87 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by defensive back Sydney Brown #30 and linebacker Khalan Tolson #45 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball up the field for a touchdown after an interception during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Defensive back Kerby Joseph #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts to punch defensive back Xavior Willams #23 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during an altercation in the second half at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs with the ball up the field during the second half against linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball up the field during the second half against linebacker Khalan Tolson #45 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Chase Brown #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs with the ball during the second half against linebacker Seth Benson #44 and defensive lineman Luke Lachey #85 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Gavin Williams #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball up the field during the second half in front of linebacker Tarique Barnes #44 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Gavin Williams #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball up the field during the second half between defensive back Sydney Brown #30 and defensive back Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is wrapped up during the first half by defensive back Tony Adams #6 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws a pass during the first half under pressure from defensive end Joe Evans #13 the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Assistant head coach George McDonald of the Illinois Fighting Illini walks the sideline while filling in for head coach Bret Bielema during the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by defensive back Kerby Joseph #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Running back Gavin Williams #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against in front of defensive lineman JerZhan Newton #94 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by linebacker Alec McEachern #46 and tight end Michael Marchese #42 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Coach Ferentz on Jack Campbell’s pick six: “You could see how torn he was on that play. Do I go down or score…I was cheering for him to score, even though it might not be the smartest play.” — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Dane Belton on the defensive adjustment after Illinois opening Td drive: “We just had to settle down. There weren’t too many adjustments. They ran plays we had seen before.” — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Bruce on running over a man at the goal line on his TD: “They say the lower man wins and I’m not a very tall guy.” — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Tyler Goodson on Arland Bruce IV “He’s a little bowling ball…He’s got all the tools in the tool box.”



The future is bright at WR in Iowa City — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Senior Day W



No. 17 Iowa 33, Illinois 23 pic.twitter.com/H62JG9dfwy — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Illinois TD. Guess they knew the cover was 12.5. Onside coming up.



33-23, Iowa. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Jack Campbell pick six off a tipped ball. That’ll do it.



33-16, Iowa, 1:36 left — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

MORE FIELD GOALS



26-16, 1:55 left in the game — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

It’s a field goal fest. Shudak hits another one. Hawkeyes couldn’t capitalize on good field position after two Illinois penalties.



23-16, Iowa — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

End of 3: Illinois 16, Iowa 20 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Another field goal. This one from Illinois.



20-16, Iowa — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Iowa starts the second off with a Shudak field goal.



Iowa up 20-13 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Halftime: Iowa 17, Illinois 14



Padilla: 5/9, 66 yards

Goodson: 12 carries, 61 yards

Bruce IV: 1 catch, 28 yards, 3 carries, 21 yards, 1 TD

Jones: 100 yard kickoff TD — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Dane Belton’s INT turns into nothing as Shudak misses a long field goal.



Seems neither team wants the half to end. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Illinois with a field goal now.



17-13, Iowa, 3:13 left in the half — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Iowa runs it on 3rd and 12. Kicks a field goal.



17-10, Iowa — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Both freshman WRs just make plays. Pretty much all Arland Bruce IV on that drive. He punched it in for a TD.



Iowa up 14-10

14:08 left in the half — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

👋 Down 10-7



Iowa starting 2Q at the Illinois 8 pic.twitter.com/6buV7bIEsQ — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Annnd Charlie Jones takes the kickoff back for a TD. Pretty good senior day for him.



10-7, Illinois — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

A bad snap on a punt set Illinois up with great field position. Iowa defense holds them to a field goal.



10-0, Illinois

3:20 left in Q1 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

Not the start the Iowa defense wanted. Illinois marches town the field on the first drive of the game. Converted several 3rd downs.



7-0 Illinois — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021

One last Swarm at Kinnick in 2021



Illinois vs No. 17 Iowa pic.twitter.com/5F5vcgtl7Q — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 20, 2021