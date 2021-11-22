Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Make it seven in a row for Iowa against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium. After a slow start to the game and falling behind 10-0, Charlie Jones gave the Hawkeyes a spark with 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. From there, the Hawkeyes took control of the game. Arland Bruce scored the only offensive touchdown, Tyler Goodson ran for 132 yards and Caleb Shudak finished up his career at Kinnick Stadium with a four field goal performance. Jack Campbell capped off the game with a pick six, putting the cherry on top of a complementary effort Iowa preaches every week.
The Hawkeyes still have a shot at making it to Indianapolis, but it’s almost completely out of their hands after Wisconsin’s 35-28 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Iowa now gets Nebraska, and if they do win on Friday, there will be a whole lot of scoreboard watching Saturday. The Hawkeyes need Badger loss against Minnesota along with a win in their own game to win the Big Ten West.
The Hawkeyes moved up in both major polls over the weekend. They not sit at No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.
Bowl Projections
Sick of the cold already? Hopefully, because all of this week’s bowl projections have the Hawkeyes heading to sunny, warm Florida. The low in Tampa is 54 degrees today. Not fair. Three of them, CBS Sports, 247 Sports and Action Network, all have Iowa in the Outback Bowl against Kentucky. What’s better than a Bloomin’ Onion and football? The two others have them heading to Orlando to play in the Citrus Bowl against Texas A&M. Pack shorts.