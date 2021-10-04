Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Friday night was a statement game for the Hawkeyes against the Maryland Terrapins. All three phases arguably had their best games of the season in the 51-14 win.

The defense forced seven turnovers, five of them coming on interceptions off Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who came into the game as one of the top passers in the country. The offense put together its most complete showing, putting up 428 yards. Quarterback Spencer Petras led the way with 259 passing yards and 5 total touchdowns. Tyler Goodson had 151 total yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Hawkeyes jumped to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. That sets up a huge game with No. 4 Penn State this weekend at Kinnick Stadium.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. See the photos and highlights from wins against Iowa StateKent State and Colorado State, if you missed those games.

You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking the game as well.

Some people are hopping back on the Iowa bandwagon in bowl predictions this week. Seven ESPN experts now have the Hawkeyes making the College Football Playoff as either a three or four seed. CBS Sports also now has Iowa in the CFP. Both College Football News and Action Network’s Brett McMurphy have them making the the trip to Pasadena to play Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins throws a pass in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes intercepts a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Chigoziem Okonkwo #9 of the Maryland Terrapins jumps over Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes to score a touchdown in the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown in the first half on a quarterback sneak against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Dontay Demus Jr. #7 of the Maryland Terrapins fumbles the ball on a kickoff in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Monte Pottebaum #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after a 51-14 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs for a touchdown after a catch in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches the game in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Mike Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins watches the game in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Dontay Demus Jr. #7 of the Maryland Terrapins is taken off the field on a cart after injuring his leg in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Quinn Schulte #30 of the Iowa Hawkeyes returns an interception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Dontay Demus Jr. #7 of the Maryland Terrapins is tackled by Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Iowa Hawkeyes fans celebrate after a 51-14 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

