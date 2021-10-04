Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Friday night was a statement game for the Hawkeyes against the Maryland Terrapins. All three phases arguably had their best games of the season in the 51-14 win.

The defense forced seven turnovers, five of them coming on interceptions off Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who came into the game as one of the top passers in the country. The offense put together its most complete showing, putting up 428 yards. Quarterback Spencer Petras led the way with 259 passing yards and 5 total touchdowns. Tyler Goodson had 151 total yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Hawkeyes jumped to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. That sets up a huge game with No. 4 Penn State this weekend at Kinnick Stadium.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. See the photos and highlights from wins against Iowa State, Kent State and Colorado State, if you missed those games.

You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking the game as well.

Some people are hopping back on the Iowa bandwagon in bowl predictions this week. Seven ESPN experts now have the Hawkeyes making the College Football Playoff as either a three or four seed. CBS Sports also now has Iowa in the CFP. Both College Football News and Action Network’s Brett McMurphy have them making the the trip to Pasadena to play Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

