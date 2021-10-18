Highlights, photos and postgame: Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue was a disappointing result for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. A win would have put them in total control of the Big Ten West. They still sit in first place, but now have just a half game lead over Purdue and Minnesota going into their bye week.

The offense couldn’t get anything going, struggling to just 271 total yards and turning the ball over four times. The defense fought to keep the team in the game, but in the end, Purdue receiver David Bell was too much. He finished with 11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes took a tumble in the polls as most expected. They not sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Bowl Projections

Remember all those CFP projections? They’re gone now. None of the 13 ESPN writers that picked them last week, have them in the playoff any longer. Things have pretty much cooled off to the pre-PSU win levels. Both College Football News and CBS Sports have the Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy went from one of the most favorable projections last week to one of the most pessimistic this week. He was them playing Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Photos

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half after an interception by linebacker Kieren Douglas #43 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by defensive end Kydran Jenkins #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against safety Chris Jefferson #17 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver David Bell #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs down the sideline in the first half in front of defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against linebacker Kieren Douglas #43 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is wrapped up during the first half by safety Marvin Grant #4 and safety Chris Johnson #17 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Aidan OConnell #16 of the Purdue Boilermakers is surrounded by teammates after a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Quarteback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gets up after a sack during the second half by defensive end Kydran Jenkins #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the second half against linebacker Jaylan Alexander #36 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half between defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive lineman Noah Shannon #99 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Defensive back Terry Roberts #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes beaks up a pass during the second half intended for wide receiver Broc Thompson #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates with fans following the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle on a return during the second half by long snapper Nick Zecchino #31 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates with linebacker Clyde Washington #42 and running back Dylan Downing #38 after a stop in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Garrett Miller #88 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half against defensive back Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers plants a flag in the end zone following the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Fullback Monte Pottebaum #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson #90 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver David Bell #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half between between defensive back Jack Koerner #28 and linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

It's not the recap you want, but the one we got. Read about the Hawkeyes 24-7 loss to Purdue:https://t.co/gYQ4aG67nV — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 18, 2021

“I didn’t see much out there, aside from the return game, that looked good today.” – Coach Ferentz emphasizing this is a team loss, not just on the offense. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

“Losing sucks.” -Petras’ summary of emotions after the game. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Final. At least the 25 point streak is still intact. pic.twitter.com/lVg8VugUZs — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

A third pick. That’ll definitely do it. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Petras throws his second pick. That’ll likely do it. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

The QB sneak fails twice. If that isn’t this game in a nutshell, I don’t know what is. Nothing going right for the Hawkeyes. Purdue ball with 11:13 left. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

David Bell TD. He’s v good. Also had a first down catch on 3rd and 16. Leading up to the game this week, coach Ferentz said they didn’t do a good job stopping him in the past. Today Bell has 10 catches for 227 yards and TD. 24-7 Purdue, 12:29 left. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Quick three and out for the Hawkeyes. Purdue with ball as the Q3 comes to an end. Iowa down 17-7. Going to need a big fourth. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Huge break for the Hawkeyes. What was originally called a TD catch by TJ Sheffield changed to a fumble and a touchback after review. Hawkeyes take over, down 17-7, 2 mins left in Q3. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Purdue adds a FG. Big catch from David Bell set it up. 17-7. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Not-so-fun stat:

-Hawkeyes are getting outgained 233 to 185

– David Bell already has 100 yards.

– Hawkeyes are losing the turnover battle. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

14-7, Purdue at halftime.



Fun stats:

– Goodson has 10 carries for 64 yards

– The ball has fallen off the tee on kickoffs more times than a penalty flag was thrown. Clean game so far. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Purdue scores again. Close third down conversion at the 3. Was reviewed, ruled a first, fans not happy. 14-7 Purdue. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Iowa’s top ranked field hockey team was honored earlier in the game and now Spencer Lee. Iowa has a lot of good sports, folks. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Ivory Kelly Martin punches it in from the 3 for the Hawkeyes, but Goodson was a big reason they got down there. Had a couple nice runs. 7-7, 3 minutes to halftime. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Now Purdue misses a short FG. Big stop from the Iowa defense after giving up a huge catch and run to David Bell on third down. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Yikes. Shudak misses a kick from the 7 yard line. Petras also almost threw a pick the play before. Solid drive, bad end. 7-0 still in Q2. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Aiden O’Connell runs it in for the Boilermakers. Seems like Purdue is switching the QB in every play. 7-0 Purdue, 3:38 Q1. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Petras throws a pick on a tipped ball, but the Iowa defense holds. No score. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021

Another Saturday, another S W A R M pic.twitter.com/UTZVmbdn7V — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 16, 2021