Highlights, photos and postgame: Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue was a disappointing result for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. A win would have put them in total control of the Big Ten West. They still sit in first place, but now have just a half game lead over Purdue and Minnesota going into their bye week.

The offense couldn’t get anything going, struggling to just 271 total yards and turning the ball over four times. The defense fought to keep the team in the game, but in the end, Purdue receiver David Bell was too much. He finished with 11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes took a tumble in the polls as most expected. They not sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There's also photos down below, along with stories from last week's coverage on the left.

Bowl Projections

Remember all those CFP projections? They’re gone now. None of the 13 ESPN writers that picked them last week, have them in the playoff any longer. Things have pretty much cooled off to the pre-PSU win levels. Both College Football News and CBS Sports have the Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy went from one of the most favorable projections last week to one of the most pessimistic this week. He was them playing Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half after an interception by linebacker Kieren Douglas #43 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by defensive end Kydran Jenkins #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against safety Chris Jefferson #17 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver David Bell #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs down the sideline in the first half in front of defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against linebacker Kieren Douglas #43 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is wrapped up during the first half by safety Marvin Grant #4 and safety Chris Johnson #17 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Aidan OConnell #16 of the Purdue Boilermakers is surrounded by teammates after a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Quarteback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gets up after a sack during the second half by defensive end Kydran Jenkins #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the second half against linebacker Jaylan Alexander #36 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half between defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive lineman Noah Shannon #99 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Defensive back Terry Roberts #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes beaks up a pass during the second half intended for wide receiver Broc Thompson #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates with fans following the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle on a return during the second half by long snapper Nick Zecchino #31 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates with linebacker Clyde Washington #42 and running back Dylan Downing #38 after a stop in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Tight end Garrett Miller #88 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half against defensive back Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers plants a flag in the end zone following the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Fullback Monte Pottebaum #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson #90 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver David Bell #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half between between defensive back Jack Koerner #28 and linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

