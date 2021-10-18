Highlights, photos and postgame: Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue was a disappointing result for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. A win would have put them in total control of the Big Ten West. They still sit in first place, but now have just a half game lead over Purdue and Minnesota going into their bye week.
The offense couldn’t get anything going, struggling to just 271 total yards and turning the ball over four times. The defense fought to keep the team in the game, but in the end, Purdue receiver David Bell was too much. He finished with 11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.
The Hawkeyes took a tumble in the polls as most expected. They not sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
The Hawkeyes took a tumble in the polls as most expected. They not sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.
Bowl Projections
Remember all those CFP projections? They’re gone now. None of the 13 ESPN writers that picked them last week, have them in the playoff any longer. Things have pretty much cooled off to the pre-PSU win levels. Both College Football News and CBS Sports have the Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy went from one of the most favorable projections last week to one of the most pessimistic this week. He was them playing Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.