Highlights, photos and postgame: Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

For the second game in a row, the Iowa offense failed to do much of anything, and again they lost to a Big Ten West opponent. This time to Wisconsin 27-7, and losing their first trophy in the last six trophy games. They now sit at fourth in the Big Ten West. Their streak of 19 straight games of allowing less than 25 points is also over.
The offense was only able to produce 156 total yards and turned the ball over three times. The defense was put in some tough spots, but was able to get a couple stops. Eventually the Badgers were able to push across a couple scores and the Hawkeye offense failed to convert a crucial 4th and short. After that, the result was pretty much a done deal.
Again Iowa fell in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. They are now No. 19 and No. 16, respectively.
You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. If you want to go back to a better time, see the photos and highlights from wins this season against Iowa State, Kent State, Colorado State, Maryland and Penn State. For more pain, look at the loss to Purdue.
You can also go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.
Bowl Projections
Compared to where they were even two weeks ago, bowl projections are ice cold now. At this point, a New Year’s Six bid seems unlikely, so where could the Hawkeyes end up? CBS Sports has them in the Citrus Bowl against Texas A&M, College Football News and Athlon Sports both predict a Music City Bowl, with the former matching them up with Tennessee and the latter with Arkansas. Though one person is still optimistic for the Hawkeyes, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy says it’s Glendale for Iowa in the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati.