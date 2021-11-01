Highlights, photos and postgame: Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

For the second game in a row, the Iowa offense failed to do much of anything, and again they lost to a Big Ten West opponent. This time to Wisconsin 27-7, and losing their first trophy in the last six trophy games. They now sit at fourth in the Big Ten West. Their streak of 19 straight games of allowing less than 25 points is also over.

The offense was only able to produce 156 total yards and turned the ball over three times. The defense was put in some tough spots, but was able to get a couple stops. Eventually the Badgers were able to push across a couple scores and the Hawkeye offense failed to convert a crucial 4th and short. After that, the result was pretty much a done deal.

Again Iowa fell in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. They are now No. 19 and No. 16, respectively.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. If you want to go back to a better time, see the photos and highlights from wins this season against Iowa State, Kent State, Colorado State, Maryland and Penn State. For more pain, look at the loss to Purdue.

You can also go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.

Bowl Projections

Compared to where they were even two weeks ago, bowl projections are ice cold now. At this point, a New Year’s Six bid seems unlikely, so where could the Hawkeyes end up? CBS Sports has them in the Citrus Bowl against Texas A&M, College Football News and Athlon Sports both predict a Music City Bowl, with the former matching them up with Tennessee and the latter with Arkansas. Though one person is still optimistic for the Hawkeyes, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy says it’s Glendale for Iowa in the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati.

Photos

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 30: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a pass during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

Coach on Charlie Jones: “I can’t say enough about Charlie’s work.” Jones’ in the return game has been a definite bright spot in the two losses. Has set the offense up with good field position several times the last two weeks, including the TD drive today. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

“There’s no one person who should be hanging their head extra low today. It’s a team loss.” – Jack Koerner — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Petras on back-to-back losses: “There’s no panic. We’ve been here before.” The Hawkeyes started last year with two losses, then won six in a row. This year, six wins in a row followed by two losses. Some unwanted symmetry. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

At least the weather was beautiful



No. 9 Iowa 7, Wisconsin 27 pic.twitter.com/B2IWfZTiUk — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Alex Padilla in at QB on the last drive. Completed his first pass but then sacked twice. Been that kind of day. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Mertz sneak x2. Badgers up 27-7. 13 mins left. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Jumping into the 4th quarter



Iowa 7 – Wisconsin 20 pic.twitter.com/d4SBkv9677 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Prolonged stoppage for Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff who they brought the ambulance out for. Went down on the last play of the quarter. Gave a thumbs up as he got in. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Iowa can’t pick up 3rd and 2 or 4th and 1. Things looked to be going their way too. Badgers’ ball. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Petras sneaks it in. Charlie Jones (I’m sure it was him) had a nice punt return to set up the drive. Also aided by a Wisconsin penalty. 20-7 Wisconsin, 8:21 left in 3Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

20-0 at half. About as brutal a half of offensive football you can have. Hawkeyes outgained 192-17, turned it over 3 times and have only had 1 first down. Defense with a valiant effort though. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Nope. Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles on the one. Badgers QB sneak it in the very next play. 17-0, halfway through 2Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Huge stop. Hawkeye defense bails out the offense. A strip sack gave the Badgers the ball inside the 15. Defense stuffs a give to the fullback on fourth down at the one. Hawkeye ball. Maybe some momentum? — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Badgers add a field goal. Hawkeye defense holds on 3rd and short. 10-0, 12 mins left in 2Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

👋End of 1: 7-0 Wisconsin. Badgers at the edge of the red zone to start the second. Iowa offense has had nothing so far. 11 total yards. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Wisconsin TD via the pass? After only throwing 8 times against Purdue, they’re finding success through air against Iowa. 7-0, Q1. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

Not much going on for either offense to start the game. 0-0, 8:40 1Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 30, 2021

