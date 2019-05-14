Breaking News
Hooker leaning on coaches, Titans veterans as he begins NFL career

by: Adam Rossow

Amani Hooker got his first taste of the NFL at rookie mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans over the weekend.

“Right now, they have guys all over the place. I’m trusting Coach Coombs and Coach Pees to put me in the right position,” Hooker said. “And I’m just learning from the older guys who reached out to me a couple of times and I’m just watching film all the time. It’s going to be a great opportunity for me to learn from great safeties. Everything time I watch film, they’re always making plays, always in the right spot.”

Hooker was taken by the Titans in the fourth round of April’s draft. 

