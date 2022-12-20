The Hawkeyes are on the move with a winter storm headed to Iowa. But not to a new location — just a new time.

Both basketball teams have adjusted their scheduled games to earlier tipoff times on Wednesday. And if you’re free tomorrow afternoon, a ticket to either game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will get you in for both.

The Iowa women’s team will play Dartmouth two hours earlier at 12:01 p.m., while the Hawkeyes men will host Eastern Illinois at 2:31 – up from 7:31 p.m.

Fans with a ticket to the women’s game are asked to relocate to sections H, I, and J above row 20 for the men’s game, and fans with a men’s ticket are asked to sit in sections G, H and I above row 20 if they come early.

For expanded coverage of the storm, visit OurQuadCities.com/weather.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.