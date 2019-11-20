How Hawkeyes’ seniors are handling emotions before Kinnick finale

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already time for the Hawkeyes final home game of the season. Iowa hosts red-hot Illinois on Saturday at Kinnick, with the Hawks looking to build off last week’s big win over Minnesota.

There’s been quite the range of emotion for these Hawkeyes the past three weeks. The lowest of lows after the loss at Wisconsin, to the highest of highs after defeating previously unbeaten Minnesota. Now it’s Senior Day, with 19 Hawkeyes stepping on this Kinnick Stadium field for the final time.

“You know, I think as athletes we all have a lot of experience dealing with that, dealing with the ups and downs, and especially in quick succession,” Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley said. “It’s going to be a special, special game and a special environment, not just for myself, but for all the other seniors.”

“Just seeing my mom and dad out there… I might cry. I might cry,” Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore said. “So it’s going to be emotional a little bit for me, but at the same time I’m gonna be excited. Just to go out and get another opportunity to play with these guys, man, it’s special.”

“I guarantee my mom is gonna cry because she’s a softy,” Iowa senior offensive lineman Levi Paulsen said. “Dad? I don’t think dad will probably cry. He’ll probably just say, ‘good game’ or ‘go get ’em’ or something to that effect. But it is a little bit tough. Coach Ferentz, he always says think about it tonight, think about what this program means to you and try to get all the emotions out of you before Saturday comes so you can really be locked in on the game and the gameplan.”

The Hawkeyes have dominated the series as of late against Illinois, winning 10 of the past 11 games. Their record on Senior Day is a little more mixed with a 12-8 record under Ferentz.

