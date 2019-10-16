How the Hawkeyes are handling the criticism after 2 close losses

The Hawkeyes are taking some heat after back-to-back losses that have pushed their Big Ten West title hopes into a corner. The players said on Tuesday that the only opinions that matter, though, are the ones inside the football building.

“You know, Coach Ferentz always talks about ignore the noise, that’s one of the slogans we have,” Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley said. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. It’s a free country, you can say what you want. I take it with a grain of salt because I know that the people in this building are the ones that truly matter to the success of this team.”

With just 15 points in the past two weeks, there’s been plenty of criticism directed at Stanley and the entire Iowa offense.

“Their job is coaching us and they’re going to coach us, and they’re going to coach us tough with an objective eye,” Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting said. “That’s how you have to look at it. You have to look at it objectively, that you’re not being attacked personally. That it’s your job, were you able to get it done on this play or were you not? If not, how can you be better? How can you correct it? And then going out there and practicing those things and improving on them.”

“I don’t worry about it with me, I worry about it with our players,” Ferentz said. “They have exposure to the real world. We have a chance to play Saturday, get back in the win column. That’s where our focus has to be. That’s our concern as coaches, make sure our players understand. Can’t worry about yesterday, but what’s in front of us today, what the opportunities may be.”

The first step to getting back into the division race is beating Purdue. That’s been easier said than done the past two years, as Jeff Brohm is 2-0 against Ferentz since taking over the Boilermakers program.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.