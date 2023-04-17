Drew Stevens was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza award, which goes to the best place kicker in the country. He made 16 of 18 field goal attempts, including setting a long of 54 yards against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes couldn’t have asked for much more from their rookie kicker, but it sounds like they’ll be getting more in 2023.

More mass on Stevens, who weighed 170 pounds heading into spring practice last year. He now says he weighs 197 pounds, and his range has made a drastic increase.

“I can hit 60 pretty comfortably now,” Stevens said. “Increasing my body weight, it does increase my range — I’ll just set that out there. More weight up top, the more weight you can move the ball downfield.”

Dan Orner, who coached Keith Duncan, advised Stevens to reach 215 pounds — at the minimum. But the process had to be a slow one, or else Stevens would gain too much body fat. He now feels good at his current body weight, and his sophomore season bulk-up could be a productive one.

Stevens made all 24 of his PATs last year, and his 88% field goal percentage was 16th best in the country. His campaign took off after making all five of his kicks in his first start against Nevada. He was the starter from there on out and rewarded his coaching staff with a tremendous true freshman season.

Stevens’ weight has changed — but his demeanor is unwavering.

“A kicker has to be confident,” Stevens said. “That’s what makes a good kicker a good kicker is that you’re confident in what you’re doing. If you’re like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if I can make that kick,’ if I go out there like, ‘No, you can’t be like that’ — you’re setting yourself up for failure. You’re like, ‘Yep, I’m going to make this.'”

