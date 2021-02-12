‘I just felt like myself again, kind of had tears in my eyes’: CJ Fredrick feels good after win over Rutgers

Iowa sophomore guard CJ Fredrick was able to suit up and play for the Hawkeyes against Rutgers on Wednesday, but Fredrick will still be considered day-to-day for the rest of the season. Fredrick suffered a lower leg injury earlier this year, and began missing time when Iowa hosted Indiana on January 21.

The guard averages 8.2 PPG, 1.2 RPG, and 2.4 APG on 47-49-70 shooting splits for Iowa this season. The injury will most likely linger throughout his sophomore year, but right now he’s feeling good.

“Just having good days, having bad days, it’s frustrating,” said Fredrick. “You know, I have really good family support, I have really good team support, coach support, everyone supports me. This last week I’ve just been really feeling good. Two days ago, I called my parents after practice and I just said, ‘this is probably one of the best days I had practice,’ I felt like myself again, kind of had tears in my eyes. I’ve been feeling a lot better. I thought I did everything I could out there today. I feel pretty good after the game.”

Fredrick went on to say that he expects to play on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.

“He’s a guy that just understands how to play,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. ‘He understands situations. He affects the game in a number of different ways. He doesn’t have to score. He’s a terrific passer, he’s a really good defender, he’s an athlete. Really proud of him and how he’s persevered through some difficult pain. He said he felt pretty good after the game so that’s good news.

“It was great to have him back,” said Iowa senior Luka Garza. “We were missing him a little bit, obviously wasn’t the reason we lost some of those games. It was great to have him back, great win.”

The Hawkeyes will face Michigan State on Saturday at 1:30 PM CT. That game can be watched on FOX, with postgame coverage here on Hawkeye Headquarters.