Illinois knocks off Iowa in Big Ten Tournament, moves on to face Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) knocks down a three point basket against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals of the 2021 B1G Men’s Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

College basketball fans got the short end of the stick when the Big Ten Conference scheduled Iowa and Illinois for just one game in the regular season. After the Illini’s 80-75 win in Champaign, both teams were hoping to see each other again down the road. On Saturday, they got that chance for a rematch.

It was a hard-fought game by both sides, but in the end Illinois would win 82-71 and move on to face Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.

How it happened:

Iowa began their matchup against Illinois the same way they did against Wisconsin the night before by turning to Luka Garza. He had 18 in the first half against the Badgers and opened up the scoring against the Illini.

While the Illini got off to a hot start and the crowd cheers would tell you they were squarely ahead in the game, the Hawkeyes led 9-8 at the under-16 minute mark in the first half thanks to 5 points from Jordan Bohannon and 4 from Luka Garza. The two seniors led the way for Iowa against Wisconsin and were looking to do the same again on Saturday.

The Illinois offense would start rolling that’s to the play of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. The Illini would shoot a blistering 63% from the field throughout the first ten minutes of the game, giving them a 27-21 lead over the Hawkeyes.

The lead would extended when back-to-back breakaway dunks by Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo put Illinois in front 28-29.

Iowa’s three-headed offensive attack consisting of Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp kept the Hawkeyes from falling further behind, combining for 31 of Iowa’s 37 points in the first half. Iowa would trail 45-37 heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Fighting Illini looked locked in and went on an 8-2 run to open things up and earn a 53-39 lead. In a game like this you’d expect Iowa to be the team gunning out of the gates, but Illinois was on the attack to start things off.

Iowa would regain their footing in the second half, but struggled to close the gap by more than eight or ten points throughout the first ten minutes. That margin remained similar as the second half progressed. Illinois had an answer for just about every Iowa bucket.

Luka Garza, who led the Hawkeyes in scoring, picked up his fourth foul at the 6:20 mark. He immediately begged for Fran McCaffery to leave him in, but was substituted for CJ Fredrick.

It’s a theme that was a hot topic for Hawkeye Nation. Officiating was once again called into question, something that’s been consistently criticized throughout the Big Ten season throughout the conference.

Garza would return, but it would be too little too late as the Fighting Illini would advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.

Final Stats: