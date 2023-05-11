The “Dough Boyz” secondary that intercepted 25 passes in 2021 set a tough standard to match. Safety Dane Belton had five interceptions and went to the NFL. The Hawkeyes were hoping star cornerback Jermari Harris, who had four, would be available at some point in 2022. But an injury suffered in the Citrus Bowl cost him his entire sophomore season.

“I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason,” Harris said. “I can’t put into words how much I missed the game. You don’t realize how much you love something until it’s gone.”

During that time, Harris did some serious soul searching and discovered more about himself — his passion for the game of football.

“At that point in time it was gone and I didn’t know if it was ever coming back,” Harris said. “I’ll still go out and put my body on the line to see my brothers succeed.”

The Hawkeyes defense survived — sophomore cornerback Cooper DeJean was able to start and shined his way to first team All-Big Ten status, Riley Moss led the way in his fifth year and Kaevon Merriweather anchored the deep end of the secondary.

Iowa allowed the fewest yards per play in America, but now lose five of their key starters on defense and have suddenly become extremely young. Harris, a fifth year player, is now the oldest player in the secondary. He’s still yet not 100%, but his role to him remains clear:

“I feel as though I’m trying to help everyone be the best they can,” Harris said. “Being a young guy — but in a leadership role — and having to vocalize that.”

And his teammates know they can trust Harris to do his job. and will benefit from having another voice in the secondary.

“Obviously you get a guy that’s been here for five years — he knows what he’s doing,” safety Quinn Schulte said. “He knows the calls, so it makes life easier for us on the back end when he’s out there.”

“He’s a great vocal leader, he knows the game really well,” DeJean said. “He watches a ton of film. sees the littlest things. I’m glad he’s back and he can really help our team.”

After starting just five games in 2021, Harris will be a full time starter in his redemption tour, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

