An epic showdown — amplified. Iowa women’s basketball is must-see television on their own. Toss the second-ranked team in America into the mix, and you have a box-office matchup.

Mark your calendars: February 26, 1 p.m., No. 2 Indiana vs No. 7 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A battle for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten. It’s on ESPN, and ESPN College GameDay will be there to add to the excitement. SportsCenter will be live at 9 and 10 a.m., and the crew of Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe will broadcast from the court from 10-11.

Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder had this to say regarding the uptick in coverage:

“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus. It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages.”

