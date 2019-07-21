Iowa AD Barta on conference schedule controversy

There was a lot of talk at the Big Ten Media Days about the imbalance of Power 5 conference schedules with the B1G playing 9 games while others play only 8.

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta weighed in on the debate.

“We had great discussion about it several years ago when we went to nine games,” said Barta. “I’m very supportive of nine games. In fact, I’d probably vote for 10 because I think it’s best for our fans. I think it’s best for college football. There is a need to have some consistency across the board. We haven’t talked recently about going backward or forward, one more or one less game. For now we have nine and we’ll see where that goes.”