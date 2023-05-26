UPDATE: Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will retire on August 1 after 17 years at the university, the school announced Friday.

Barta, 59, is one of the longest tenured athletic directors in a Power Five conference. He was hired by Iowa in 2006 after being the AD at Wyoming.

An interim director will be announced next week, Iowa said.

In September, Iowa hired former Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz to be deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer, putting her in position to possibly succeed Barta.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve in this role the past 17 years,” Barta said in a statement. “This decision didn’t come suddenly, nor did it come without significant thought, discussion, and prayer.”

“That said, I’m confident this is the right time for me and for my family.”

Iowa won four NCAA national team titles and 27 Big Ten team titles during Barta’s tenure. The women’s basketball team is coming off an appearance in the national championship game and the wrestling team is coming off a second-place finish at the NCAA championships.

Barta served as the chairman of the College Football Playoff committee in 2020 and 2021.

He also faced heavy criticism over more than $11 million in settlements for lawsuits in recent years alleging racial and sexual discrimination within the athletic department.

Lawsuits filed by former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum and associate athletics director Jane Meyer led to a $6.5 million payout.

Iowa had to pay $400,000 as part of a Title IX lawsuit brought by athletes after it cut four sports in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the agreement, Iowa reinstated the women’s swimming and diving program and add another women’s sport.

Iowa added women’s wrestling, the first among Power Five schools to compete this year.

A lawsuit brought by former football players alleging racial discrimination within the program was settled for $4.2 million last March, which prompted state auditor Rob Sand to call for Barta’s ouster.

“Clear personal accountability is necessary,” Sand said. “I will not support taxpayers funding this settlement unless Gary Barta is no longer employed at the university and forfeits any severance or similar pay.”

Barta led Iowa through $380 million of facility upgrades, including renovation of Kinnick Stadium, the construction of a new football facility, a basketball practice facility and a training center for the wrestling teams.

Under Barta, Iowa has had just one head football coach (Kirk Ferentz), women’s basketball coach (Lisa Bluder) and wrestling coach (Tom Brands). All were in place when he arrived.

Barta has also come under scrutiny for allowing Ferentz to employee his son, Brian Ferentz, as offensive coordinator. To comply with the university’s nepotism policy, Brian Ferentz reports to Barta.

— JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press

EARLIER UPDATE: Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced today that he’s retiring August 1. He’s held the position atop Iowa’s athletic department since 2006, and after 17 years he’s deciding to step away. Here’s the statement he released today:

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve in this role the past 17 years I’m humbled to have worked beside, and on behalf of, so many student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, fans, and community leaders over the past two decades. The success enjoyed by our student-athletes and coaches during my entire tenure, and especially the past several years, has been impressive and record breaking on so many levels.

My wife, Connie, and I were blessed to be able to raise our two kids (Luke and Madi) in this wonderful community. The four of us will be Hawkeyes for life.

I’ve made incredible friendships within the athletic department, across campus, throughout the greater Iowa City community, and across the State.

This decision didn’t come suddenly, nor did it come without significant thought, discussion, and prayer. As I’ve reflected, I came to the conclusion there’s never a good time to step away…because there’s always more to be done. That said, I’m confident this is the right time for me and for my family.

Again, I’m incredibly grateful to have served in this role. I look forward to wherever the next phase in my journey takes me.

Thank you to President Wilson for her continued support, along with everyone in the “Hawkeye Family” for this amazing run.

The best is yet to come! Go Hawks!”

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson thanked Barta for his service in a statement.

“Gary’s achievements at the University of Iowa are significant, and our coaches and student-athletes have enjoyed tremendous success on and off the field during his tenure,” said Wilson. “I’m grateful for his leadership as a Hawkeye and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Under Barta’s stewardship, the Hawkeyes have won four NCAA team titles and 27 Big Ten Conference team titles. He helped raise more than $650 million in private support for athletics scholarships, operations, facilities and endowments.

Barta also named Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium in 2021 and the creation of the Duke Slater sculpture as part of the north end zone renovation.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.