Iowa baseball gets pitching transfer from Butler

Transfer right-handed pitcher Connor Schultz committed to the University of Iowa baseball Sunday afternoon.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and baseball career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to my teammates and coaches at Butler for everything they’ve done the last four years. Looking forward to coming home and getting to work! #GoHawks ⚾️🐤 pic.twitter.com/UI9SidTAE4 — Connor Schultz (@conschultz7) July 18, 2021

Schultz comes to Iowa City after four years at Butler University. There he made 42 appearances with 27 of those being starts. Over those 42 appearances, he pitched 185 innings, amassing a 13-9 record and 3.79 ERA.

He was a 2019 All-Big East first team selection as a sophomore. He finished this most recent season 2-5 with a 6.22 ERA. He also pitched 3 2-3 innings in a combined no-hitter against Northern Kentucky last season.

The Hawkeyes lost a couple key pitchers this summer with Trenton Wallace and Drew Irvine being selected in last week’s MLB draft.