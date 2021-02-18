Iowa baseball player claims program pause was due to “false-positive” COVID tests

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Iowa Hawkeye baseball team paused all team related in-person activities due to recent positive COVID-19 test results. However, one of the players wants a second test to be administered.

Ben Norman, one of the four Iowa baseball players to test “positive,” claims all four of them have previously tested positive and the most recent test was a false-positive.

Norman says he took an independent COVID-19 test on his own the following day, and the test came back negative. He is now asking the University of Iowa to administer he and the three others a second test in hopes the team can resume activities.

His full statement can be read below.