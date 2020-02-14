1  of  6
Iowa Baseball: Trenton Wallace

Former Assumption Baseball player Trenton Wallace is looking for big things this season with the Iowa Baseball team.

(Wallace/Iowa) “It was definitely a reset for me this year. I kind of ran into some problems this summer that I wanted to deal with off the field and kind of my mentality on the field.”
(Wallace/Iowa) “I would definitely say it was a maturity aspect for me.”
(Wallace/Iowa) “When I kinda went to summer ball, it was more of a realization that I can just relax and play the game.”
(Trenton Wallace/Iowa Junior Pitcher) “I was playing with guys that I’d never seen before. I got to meet some new guys and have a lot of fun this summer. It made me step back and think, like, the game is truly just a game.”
(Heller/Iowa) “Well, he’s stronger. He’s more confident.”
(Rick Heller/Iowa Head Coach) “He has really cleaned some things up with his arm action. He’s more efficient. His pitches tunnel better. His breaking ball is a lot better.”
(Wallace/Iowa) “Believing in whatever role I am given is how I am gonna help the team. If I can help the team with the way the coaches think I can. That’s how the game is going to play to me and it’s gonna just come to me instead of me pressing on to the game.”

