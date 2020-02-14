Iowa Baseball: Trenton Wallace

Former Assumption Baseball player Trenton Wallace is looking for big things this season with the Iowa Baseball team.

(Wallace/Iowa) “It was definitely a reset for me this year. I kind of ran into some problems this summer that I wanted to deal with off the field and kind of my mentality on the field.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE FIRST TWO YEARS OF TRENTON WALLACE’S IOWA CAREER HAVEN’T GONE AS PLANNED.”

(Wallace/Iowa) “I would definitely say it was a maturity aspect for me.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “TOMMY JOHN SURGERY ENDED HIS FRESHMAN SEASON IN 2018. THE JOURNEY BACK FROM INJURY FORCED AN OVERHAUL TO HIS MENTALITY LAST YEAR.”

(Wallace/Iowa) “When I kinda went to summer ball, it was more of a realization that I can just relax and play the game.”

(Trenton Wallace/Iowa Junior Pitcher) “I was playing with guys that I’d never seen before. I got to meet some new guys and have a lot of fun this summer. It made me step back and think, like, the game is truly just a game.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “WALLACE’S TIME WITH THE LAKESHORE CHINOOKS IN THE NORTHWOODS LEAGUE HAS GIVEN HIM A FRESH OUTLOOK IN IOWA CITY.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “RICK HELLER SAYS THE CHANGES ARE APPARENT.”

(Heller/Iowa) “Well, he’s stronger. He’s more confident.”

(Rick Heller/Iowa Head Coach) “He has really cleaned some things up with his arm action. He’s more efficient. His pitches tunnel better. His breaking ball is a lot better.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “WALLACE IS COMPETING FOR INNINGS ON THE HAWKEYES STAFF. HE SAYS CONTENT WITH HOWEVER HE’S ABLE TO IMPACT THE BLACK-AND-GOLD IN 2020.”

(Wallace/Iowa) “Believing in whatever role I am given is how I am gonna help the team. If I can help the team with the way the coaches think I can. That’s how the game is going to play to me and it’s gonna just come to me instead of me pressing on to the game.”