Just two weeks ago it was announced the Iowa women’s and men’s teams would play a back-to-back double header at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines against Cleveland State and Florida A&M, respectively.

Caitlin Clark, a West Des Moines native, couldn’t contain her excitement.

Going back home again!!!! I expect this place sold out on Dec. 16 ! Can’t wait to see all the Hawkeye fans in Des Moines 🖤 https://t.co/gvUWM1radD — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 10, 2023

She wanted the place sold out? It appears Clark has her wish granted, seven months before the matchup. A report surfaced today that tickets at the Wells Fargo Center are essentially already gone on their first day.

The Caitlin Clark effect is real.



Iowa basketball Des Moines December doubleheader is, for all intents & purposes, selling out today. Tickets just went on sale.



Chris Connolly, GM Iowa Events Center, says already 12,600 paid out of 14,000+, and teams have tix on hold.… pic.twitter.com/2iQKKILk4A — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) May 24, 2023

According to WHO’s Keith Murphy, Chris Connolly, GM Iowa Events Center, said 12,600 out of 14,000-plus are sold, but teams playing in the doubleheader still have tix on hold that will be released over the next couple of months. Connolly says for that reason they’re hesitant to declare it a sell out just yet.

And, as Murphy put it, the Clark effect is very — very — real. The NCAA national runner-up won a school-record 31 games in 2022-23. This will be the first time the Iowa women play at Wells Fargo Arena.

It will also be a homecoming for junior Payton Sandfort and freshman Pryce Sandfort, who played their prep careers at nearby Waukee and Waukee Northwest, respectively.

It will be the ninth appearance at Wells Fargo Arena for the men, who will be led this season by seniors Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins.

