Iowa Basketball getting ready for a crucial 3-game set at home

It’s always been tough to win on the road in the Big Ten, but this season it’s getting pretty absurd. Out of 42 conference games, the road teams have won just six times. Sounds like a pretty good time for the Hawkeyes to begin a three-game homestand here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Everytime you’re at home, you’re supposed to win now,” Iowa freshman guard CJ Fredrick said. “You know road games are just so hard to win. It’s almost as if you have to win these home games, and you do in this league, so we really need a good crowd and we just need to defend our home court.”

“This year it’s a little bit more dramatic in this league,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “There’s good players, good coaches, good home fans, the atmosphere. There’s a lot of factors there.”

“You know, you don’t really want to put unnecessary pressure on home games versus away games,” Iowa sophomore guard Connor McCaffery said. “You just want to focus on that next game, but having these home games here for us, hopefully we take care of business and just play well in every game and continue to get better.”

Friday’s opponent Michigan is 0-4 on the road this season. Of course the Hawks will be looking to payback the Wolverines for that early december loss in Ann Arbor.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.