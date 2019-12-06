Iowa Basketball juggling players through the early season

Hurt, injured, or sick, the Hawkeyes have run the gamut of early-season adversity. Five players have been in-and-out of the lineup in the first eight game, including Tuesday’s win at Syracuse.

Now the Hawks open up Big Ten play at Michigan. Another test of this team’s resiliency, regardless of who’s gonna be on the floor.

“That’s just the type of team we have,” Iowa junior forward Luka Garza said. “You put anybody in there and they’re prepared for that moment. They’re ready to help and do whatever they can to help the team win. When you have a team like that, that’s just resilient like that, it’s just great to be a part of.”

“The guys have really stayed together and embraced the opportunity that some guys got to play more,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “Okay, I’ll play more. I can do more. They’re confident in themselves. Players are confident in each other.”

“We’ve battled a lot of adversity, but it’s kind of how you respond to that, that shows how tough you are,” Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp said. “I think we did a really good job of responding to that, not finding out that Cordell weren’t playing until right before the game. We took that adversity and it was next man up and I think that everyone did a great job just stepping up and doing what they could.”

The status for both C.J. Fredrick and Cordell Pemsl is still up in the air for Friday’s game. Fredrick saying that he hopes to give it a shot in Ann Arbor, while Fran McCaffery was less optimistic about Pemsl, but did stop short of ruling him completely out.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.