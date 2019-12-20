Iowa basketball moving on without Jordan Bohannon

Jordan Bohannon underwent season-ending hip surgery on Thursday in Iowa City. His decision to shut it down for the rest of the season means the Hawkeyes will look different going forward.

Perimeter scoring and floor leadership could be a couple of areas of concern.

“He’s a big presence, obviously, one of the top guys on other team’s scouting reports,” said sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp. “He’s a guy they focus on heavily, so we realize that they’re gonna pick it up on guys like CJ and me, get up into our space more and try and take some things away from us. It’s just gonna take a lot more effort from us.”

The Iowa players said Bohannon’s void is going to be filled collectively.

“I think it just has a lot to do with the leadership from the older guys in terms of helping the freshmen,” said sophomore guard Connor McCaffery. “I think that we all need to step up and make sure that they know what’s going on and we gotta help them in every sense to make sure that this transition is smooth.”

Iowa’s first test without Bohannon comes on Saturday in Chicago against Cincinnati. His replacement in the starting lineup actually hasn’t been named yet.

“We played most of the summer without him, so we kind of have a feel for what it’s gonna be like,” said freshman guard CJ Fredrick. “Obviously, it’s going to be very difficult to have a guy like jordan not with you. Great player, big-time player, but it’s gonna start in practice. We have confidence in everyone that comes into the game.”

Fran Mccaffery said Thursday that he had a couple lineup options — stick with the four-guard offense or else tap into Ryan Kriener to get a little more size — against the Bearcats.