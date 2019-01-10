Hawkeye Headquarters

Iowa Basketball: Ryan Kriener coming up big for the Hawkeyes.

Ryan Kriener making his presence known for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 09:39 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 09:39 PM CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa. - Ryan Kriener has been on a roll in 2019 and it is something that does not surprise his coach or teammates.

Hawkeye Headquarters

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected