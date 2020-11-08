Iowa beats Michigan State 49-7 to get first win of the season

There is a sense of urgency in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes have started the season 0-2, but head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't believe that he has lost the team, and he believes this group will get it right.

"As it stands right now we are an 0-2 football team, nothing about that feels good," says Kirk Ferentz, Iowa's head coach. Um why would it? But our focus our encouragement to our players is to focus on the remaining 80 percent of the season. There is a lot of football left, and all of us know that we need to play better and hopefully all of us know that we can play better. That's really our goal as we push forward."