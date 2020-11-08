Iowa beats Michigan State 49-7 to get first win of the season

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeat the Michigan State Spartans 49-7. It was a full team effort for the Hawkeyes as they scored on all three phases (Offense, defense, and special teams). Iowa got run game going early and often as Iowa had 226 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns.
Defensively, Iowa forced three turnovers including a Riley Moss interception return for a touchdown. With that win, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz (163) passes Joe Paterno (162) in all time Big 10 victories. Iowa’s record improves to 1-2, the Hawkeyes will now turn their attention to Minnesota.