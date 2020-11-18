Iowa, Big Ten announce schedule for upcoming men’s basketball season

The Iowa Hawkeyes took to Twitter to announce the schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
The regular season will begin on Wednesday, November 25th against N.C. Central with it concluding on Sunday, March 7th against Wisconsin. Big Ten play will begin on Tuesday, December 22nd against Purdue.
Details of two games are still being worked out at this time. It’s still being discuss when and where Iowa will play Northern Illinois and Iowa State.
