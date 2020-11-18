Iowa, Big Ten announce schedule for upcoming men’s basketball season

Down 2 with under 2 minutes to play, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery takes the floor during a timeout to instruct CJ Fredrick, Joe Toussaint and Luka Garza. Iowa scored 11 of the final 14 points to rally past Wisconsin 68-62 on January 27, 2020. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

The Iowa Hawkeyes took to Twitter to announce the schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

📅 Iowa, Big Ten Release 2020-21 Basketball Schedule: https://t.co/I6uTXS39uE



𝘋𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘴 𝘞𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘐𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘪𝘴 & 𝘐𝘰𝘸𝘢 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦.#Hawkeyes | #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/CAY4qZc5LL — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 18, 2020

The regular season will begin on Wednesday, November 25th against N.C. Central with it concluding on Sunday, March 7th against Wisconsin. Big Ten play will begin on Tuesday, December 22nd against Purdue.

Details of two games are still being worked out at this time. It’s still being discuss when and where Iowa will play Northern Illinois and Iowa State.

