Iowa, Big Ten announce schedule for upcoming men’s basketball season

Down 2 with under 2 minutes to play, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery takes the floor during a timeout to instruct CJ Fredrick, Joe Toussaint and Luka Garza. Iowa scored 11 of the final 14 points to rally past Wisconsin 68-62 on January 27, 2020. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

The Iowa Hawkeyes took to Twitter to announce the schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The regular season will begin on Wednesday, November 25th against N.C. Central with it concluding on Sunday, March 7th against Wisconsin. Big Ten play will begin on Tuesday, December 22nd against Purdue.

Details of two games are still being worked out at this time. It’s still being discuss when and where Iowa will play Northern Illinois and Iowa State.

