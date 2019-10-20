Iowa bounces back, defeats Purdue

The Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers 26-20 to improve to 5-2 (2-2) on the season.

Iowa scored 17 second-half points to secure the victory breaking a two-game losing streak against Purdue.

“Kind of just gameplan stuff,” junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explained. “We were playing hard, it wasn’t like a morale thing. We didn’t need a morale boost, we were playing hard. It was about that we have to finish in the end zone. Sixes instead of threes.”

“I don’t know if we did anything magical at halftime, but we did a little better job,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “And that was the frustrating part to drive the ball like we did and then not be able to finish drives. We’re going to have to keep working at that.”

“You know, we made some adjustments coming out of halftime,” added senior quarterback Nate Stanley. “The offensive line did a great job responding to those adjustments. Everybody just went out there and made plays for us.”

“We threw the ball a little more in the second half than the first half,” said freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy. “That really just goes on the wide receiver’s backs to make plays and do what we do out there to make some explosive plays to get in the end zone.”

Junior receiver Brandon Smith set a career-high catching nine passes for 106 yards in the win.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is a trip to Northwestern on October 26.