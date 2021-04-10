Iowa commit reclassifies, will join Hawkeyes for upcoming season

Riley Mulvey, a 6-11 center/power forward out of New York, has reclassified to the Class of ’21 and will join the Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team for their upcoming season.

The 3-Star recruit was originally set to join the Hawkeyes for the 2022-2023 season, but will now head to Iowa City a year early. The move should help Iowa with their size next season, with holes left by the departure of Jack Nunge and Luka Garza.

Mulvey made the announcement on his Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The Albany, New York native played most recently at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut, the Alma Mater of NBA All-Star Andre Drummond.

You can check out some highlights from Mulvey below.