It’s a huge weekend in Iowa as the Iowa State Cyclones host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a big Cy-Hawk clash on the gridiron, but it’s also a big weekend for political candidates looking to score with voters at the tailgates and at the game.

Vivek Ramaswamy started the day in Urbandale as part of a live interview on Fox News. He’s also making stops in Okoboji and Carroll and campaigning at the big game, too. Former President Donald Trump will be at the Cy-Hawk game, too, his first major event in Iowa since the State Fair.

