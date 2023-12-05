Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has won the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football. The announcement was made in Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

“Phil Parker is an incredible football coach, and I am extremely pleased that he has been recognized for his career success by the Broyles Committee,” said Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz. “We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a program without Phil’s dedication and leadership. Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil’s expertise and tenacity.

“Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is one of a kind, and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the past 25 years.”

It is the first time Parker has been awarded the Broyles. He was named a semifinalist last season.

Iowa’s defense allowed just 15 touchdowns in 13 games, and surrendered just 13 points per game.

The Hawkeyes have given up one touchdown or less in 10 of 13 games this season and the unit is ranked fifth nationally in total defense (274.8) for a sixth straight year. Iowa’s defense has allowed 400 yards or fewer in 27 straight games dating back to the 2021 season — the longest active streak nationally.

Iowa won 10 games in the regular season, and will play in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando later this month.