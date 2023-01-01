Iowa (8-5) defeated Kentucky (7-6), 21-0, on Saturday at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The victory is head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 10th bowl win (eighth different bowls, Outback three times), tying Joe Paterno for the most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Ferentz has a 10-9 career bowl record.

Ferentz is the 19th coach to win 10 or more bowl games in his career.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– DB Cooper DeJean was named the TransPerfect Music City Bowl MVP after tallying seven tackles, one TFL, one pass breakup and returning a 14-yard interception for a pick six. He also made numerous plays on special teams.

o DeJean’s 14-yard pick six in the second quarter gave Iowa a 21-0 lead. It was his third pick six this season.

o The three interception returns for touchdowns sets a single season program record.

o The three pick 6s also tie a career school record along with Tom Knight, Desmond King and Riley Moss.

– DB Xavier Nwankpa had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Iowa a 14-0 lead. It is his first career interception and first career touchdown.