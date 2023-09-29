Through four games of the college football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been good enough defensively, but not quite as excellent as fans are accustomed to. In 2022, the Iowa defense intercepted 15 passes and came away with 35 sacks. This season? Just two and three in those respective categories.

While the Hawkeyes are at the bottom of the conference in both key statistics, they’re well aware of it.

“I think we always emphasize just getting turnovers because that’s what we do as a defense, right?” defensive end Joe Evans said. “That’s definitely something that we talked about as a defense and hopefully we can start forcing more of those.”

“The harder we can hit, the more we can get people to the ball and and hit the ball out, and the more we can get hands on balls and stuff like that,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “Those all impact the game and impact how much we can get the ball for turnovers and stuff like that.”

“It’s something we’ve done in the past very well,” safety Xavier Nwankpa said. “We’re trying to get back to that. Obviously, teams have been attacking us quicker. So it’s been hard to get more turnovers, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve got to do.”

“I don’t think that’s representative of who we are or where we’re going,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Time will tell on that one, too. We’ll just keep playing.”

The Hawkeye defense is allowing just 17 points per contest, good for the 36th total defense in America. Last year’s unit allowed 13.3 points per game. If coach Ferentz is right, Iowa’s defensive numbers may improve over the course of the next eight games.

