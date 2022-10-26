This morning the 2023 schedule for Big Ten football was released. In Kirk-speak, I tweeted out who Iowa’s “opponents” next calendar year were.

🚨 Iowa’s 2023 opponents 🚨



Week 1: Utah State

Week 2: Iowa State

Week 3: Western Michigan

Week 4: Penn State

Week 5: Michigan State

Week 6: Purdue

Week 7: Wisconsin

Week 8: Minnesota

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Northwestern

Week 11: Rutgers

Week 12: Illinois

Week 13: Nebraska — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 26, 2022

Now before we move along any further, let’s provide some more detail.

In 2022 Iowa played (and lost to) Big Ten East goliaths Michigan and Ohio State.

Each of Iowa’s other in-conference opponents remain the same with those two being in the exception.

The Hawkeyes will play Penn State and Michigan State instead. Every Big Ten game will be flip-flopped location-wise from 2022.

The Cy-Hawk trophy game goes to Ames, where the Hawkeyes will surely be looking for some revenge.

Other than that it’s Utah State and Western Michigan in non-conference play.

While many questions loom for the Iowa Hawkeyes football in 2023 the schedule is no longer one of them.

