Iowa excited to kick-off women’s tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and will square off against No. 12 Central Michigan on Saturday morning on ESPN. With tip-off at 11:00am CT and will be the first game played in this year’s tournament. After some late start times during the Big Ten Tournament a week ago, the Hawkeyes are looking forward to playing their game early.

“I know our team is ready to kick it off tomorrow,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “I’m really glad we have the first game and can kick this tournament off. We’re excited to play.”

“I mean, when I get up I get up. I’ll be perfectly fine,” said Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark. “I’m just excited to play. Honestly, I probably won’t sleep much because I’ll be so excited to go play. We’ll be the first game on ESPN, how can you not be excited for that? You play, you get your win, and then you get to sit and watch the rest of the basketball games the rest of the day and you don’t have to be nervous for your game. I like the 11 o’clock game. You have time to recover and start prepping for you next game. I’m excited to play, for sure.”

“We have gotten use to those early morning schedules,” said Iowa sophomore McKenna Warnock. “I’m excited to have that early morning game. Being able to kick off on ESPN for the biggest national tournament for women’s, I’m excited for that.”