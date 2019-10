The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12 under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on October 12.

Quarterback Nate Stanley completed 25 of 43 passes for 286 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception while the run game struggles. Tyler Goodson and Toren Young, the team’s leading rushers, combined for just 57 yards on 15 carries.

The Hawkeyes drop to 4-2 (1-2) on the season with the loss.