College basketball fans got the short end of the stick when the Big Ten Conference scheduled Iowa and Illinois for just one game in the regular season. After the Illini's 80-75 win in Champaign, both teams were hoping to see each other again down the road. On Saturday, they got that chance for a rematch.

It was a hard-fought game by both sides, but in the end Illinois would win 82-71 and move on to face Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.