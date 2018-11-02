Hawkeye Headquarters

Iowa focusing in on Purdue Receiver Rondale Moore.

Hawkeyes to face dynamic Purdue star Rondale Moore on November 3.

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa. - The Iowa Hawkeyes will face Purdue on November 3 and talented rookie Receiver Rondale Moore, here's how Iowa is expecting to handle the young star.

Hawkeye Headquarters

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season. We're the only Quad-Cities station to follow Iowa at home and on the road, so travel with us to Purdue and Illinois to finish off the season.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected