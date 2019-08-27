Iowa football adjusting to decline in attendance

The average attendance at college FBS games has declined by nearly 11% over the last decade.

“All we can do is try and put a good team on the field,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “That’s all we can do. If that’s not enough…if they need me to stand on my head that’s gonna be tough….You know it’s hard to entertain people now. I’ll say that, just in general. You hear about what’s important now, getting WiFi in the stadium, I mean heaven forbid going to a football game and watching the game, like the whole game. I don’t know why anybody would do that.”

Iowa’s decrease has been around 4% during the past ten years, something the Hawkeyes are having to adjust to.

“When I first arrived, we were sold out of most games in July,” said athletic director Gary Barta. “Well that hasn’t happened now for many years…We work really hard to have group prices, youth prices, family prices so there’s at least access. I just want to make sure that we don’t assume that every game is just going to be exciting and sell out and that we’re doing things to prepare for the future.”

One of the possibilities the’re exploring is selling beer and wine at Kinnick Stadium in the near future.

“I anticipate at some point, we’ll get there,” added Barta. “The goal won’t be financial, although that could be a side benefit. It will be customer, fan experience.”

Also adding to the fan experience this year is the completion of the north end zone project, something Barta is confident will appeal to the fans.

“With the club area completed, the loge boxes completed and even with all the seats and the restrooms and the concessions, I know fans are gonna really, really enjoy it,”

