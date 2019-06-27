Iowa Football gives media an inside look at the program

The Hawkeye Football staff met with various media members Wednesday, June 26 for an open discussion on the state of the program and much more.

“The idea, generally, is just to give everybody involved here, coaches and the media, a little better understanding of each others’ worlds,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “And this is a time where things are kind of calm and fairly sane right now. Recruiting’s come to a halt here a bit…Anything in news let alone sports has changed a great deal, so I think the better we can all work with each other; communication’s always been a great thing.”