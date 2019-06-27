Iowa Football gives media an inside look at the program

The Hawkeye Football staff met with various media members Wednesday, June 26 for an open discussion on the state of the program and much more.

“The idea, generally, is just to give everybody involved here, coaches and the media, a little better understanding of each others’ worlds,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “And this is a time where things are kind of calm and fairly sane right now. Recruiting’s come to a halt here a bit…Anything in news let alone sports has changed a great deal, so I think the better we can all work with each other; communication’s always been a great thing.”

2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)

DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/19Miami (Ohio)6:30 p.m.
9/7/19Rutgers11 a.m.
9/14/19at Iowa State3 p.m.
9/28/19Middle Tenn. St.TBA
10/5/19at Michigan11 a.m.
10/12/19Penn StateTBA
10/19/19Purdue11 a.m.
10/26/19at Northwestern11 a.m.
11/9/19at WisconsinTBA
11/16/19MinnesotaTBA
11/23/19IllinoisTBA
11/29/19at Nebraska1:30 p.m.

