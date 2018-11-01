Ask the Hawkeyes: What's your favorite Halloween candy?

IOWA CITY, Iowa. - The Hawkeyes are getting ready for Saturday's showdown with Purdue. But it's Halloween and that means it's time to talk candy bars. Here's what a few of the Iowa players said was their favorite growing up trick or treating.

Miguel Recinos, Iowa senior kicker: "I like getting Hershey's bar with almonds in them and like freezing them. Yeah, that's a solid choice. I'd say when I was younger, I was a big fan of Reeses, but now I can't eat too many without getting a stomach ache."

Tristian Wirfs, Iowa sophomore offensive lineman: "Reese's Peanut Butter Cups...Yeah...I don't know, you know, just peanut butter and chocolate go good together."

Brandon Smith, Iowa sophomore wide receiver: "Milky Way...I just really like chocolate and sometimes...wait, oh no no no, Three Musketeers. Yeah, Three Musketeers. The Milky Way is with the caramel. Yeah, Three Musketeers is just straight chocolate."

Toren Young, Iowa sophomore running back: "I'm a Twix kind of guy, I like Twix...Just a good combination. You got the caramel in there, little chocolate, a little crunchiness in there. Good candy bar."

