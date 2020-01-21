Hawkeyes’ Kirk Ferentz wraps up 2019, turns page to 2020 & Spencer Petras

The Hawkeyes’ 10-win season and Holiday Bowl victory are now in the rear-view mirror. Kirk Ferentz turned the page to 2020 on Monday, now looking for some of his returning players to step up — especially Spencer Petras, the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback next season.

“I think Spencer, especially in December, he really looked like a college quarterback,” Ferentz said. “He looked like a Big Ten quarterback in practice. And again, that’s practice, but we do competitive stuff against each other. I was pleased, I think all of us were pleased with the growth he demonstrated. He seems to have all the right attributes and now it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing.”

“We had a really good season in ’19,” Ferentz said. “I’ll complement them on that, but that was last year and that was last year’s team. We’ve got a whole new team now. We’ve got a new opportunity and the most important thing is for everybody to realize we’ve got a long road ahead us, a lot of work to do if we’re going to seize those opportunities at all. That’s really what it gets down to right now and doing everything we deem to be important. You gotta do it with purpose and if the guys can do that then we’ve got a chance to have a good football team again.”

The players will officially start their winter workouts on Tuesday. The Hawks’ 2020 opener — a cool 7 1/2 months away over at Kinnick Stadium when they host Northern Iowa on September 5.

