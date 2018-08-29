IOWA CITY, Iowa - It could be a history-making day for Kirk Ferentz on Saturday when the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois.

Ferentz needs just one victory to be alone at the top of Iowa's all-time wins list with 144. The long-time Hawkeyes coach has made it known he's tired of talking about breaking Hayden Fry's record, but how do his players feel?

"How many [wins] was it?," said junior cornerback Michael Ojemudia. “143? Man, he's old, but it's a blessing to be able to play for that. Now that i know about it, it's like another incentive to play for, playing for Coach Ferentz because he's such a great coach."

The reaction on Tuesday ranged from excitement for those that knew about the record to surprise for the others who had no idea.

“It'd be really cool. Coach Ferentz is someone who's obviously done a lot of things for everyone in this program,” said senior receiver Nick Easley. “The things that he's done at Iowa, no one gets to stay a head coach in the Big Ten for that long unless you're doing something right. But at the same time, we're really not focused on it. He doesn't talk about it at all."

“It would feel great. It's just something that we take one day at a time, just focusing on the game that's at hand,” said sophomore receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. “Coach Ferentz getting that win, it's gonna be big and I'm gonna be glad to be a part of it, but right now I'm just focused on the game and playing, getting through it first."

A win on Saturday is far from a sure thing for Iowa, because the last time Northern Illinois came to Kinnick Stadium, it exited with a 30-27 victory in the 2013 opener. Quarterback Nate Stanley said he’s itching to get in front of the home fans to hopefully break the record.

“It's an extremely special opportunity," Stanley said. "I'm really just excited to get back out on the field and possibly do that for him."

