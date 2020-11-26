Daviyon Nixon vs. Luka Garza? Iowa Football meets Basketball

Defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been a breakout star for the Hawkeyes this season. Nixon is currently 2nd in the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss. In a win against Penn State, Nixon returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown. The defensive lineman stated that his moves on the football field were like a euro-step in basketball.
That brings us to the question, how would Nixon fare against Hawkeyes basketball star Luka Garza? Daviyon stated that he and Luka are good friends and that they support each other but his best shot against the Big Ten player of the year would be keeping him down low. The Hawkeyes will take on Nebraska on Black Friday.