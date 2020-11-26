Daviyon Nixon vs. Luka Garza? Iowa Football meets Basketball

After a slow start, the Hawkeyes were able to pull off a 97-67 victory to extend their streak of opening night wins to 10 games in a row. Luka Garza led the way for Iowa with 26 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. Garza wasted no time rewriting the history books this season, his game against the Eagles extended his streak of at least 20 points to 17 straight games. The streak is the longest in Division I since Oklahoma's Trae Young had an 18-game streak in 2017-2018. His scoring performance also moved him to 10th on the all-time scoring list for Iowa men's basketball (1,585 career points).

"We got to create our own energy. I think for me as a basketball player I have no problem doing that," said Garza. "I play with the same intensity level whether I'm playing at LA fitness or whether I'm playing in front of 15,000 fans. I think that's the mentality our team needs to have going forward and I think that's what we did have today. On the bench, guys did a good job of hyping us up, and once you're in the game and you're not worried about anything else other than winning the basketball game."