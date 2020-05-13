One comfort, one concern for Iowa’s offense in 2020

After four weeks of spring football, we usually get a sense of how the Hawkeyes will shape up for next season.

The coronavirus took away that opportunity, so it’s time for speculation.

Hawkeye Headquarters Adam Rossow highlights one comfort and one concern for the Iowa offense entering next season.



Offensive Comfort: Skill Players

The Hawkeyes have a stable of really good skill players.

The top four pass catchers are all back, which should make the group one of the best in the Big Ten.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette headlines the bunch.

Tyler Goodson is the incumbent starter at running back. His emergence added another dimension to the offense late last season.

Then there’s the tight end position.

Iowa didn’t get as much production as expected in 2019, but look for Shaun Beyer and Sam LaPorta to make big strides this fall.

Offensive Concern: Line Play

Iowa’s offensive line was an inconsistent unit last season.

Injuries played a big part in that, but so did inexperience.

Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum will anchor the Hawks up front. Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer from Indiana, should fill the void left by Tristan Wirfs at tackle.

But what about the two guard positions?

Cole Banwart and Kyler Schott are the favorites to start, but both players did have injuries in 2019.

The next man up at either guard or tackle will likely be Mark Kallenberger, although Cody Ince and Justin Britt are also in the mix.

