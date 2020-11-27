Iowa vs. Nebraska preview: Hawkeyes look to make it 6 straight wins over Cornhuskers

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a three game winning streak, now they’ll face a struggling Nebraska team for the Heroes Trophy.

No matter the record for this rivalry the games are usually close. Last season the Hawkeyes won it on a 48 yard field goal by Keith Duncan as time expired 27-24.

During Iowa’s three game winning streak the offense is averaging 41 points per game, while the defense is only allowing 11 points.

It’s been a full team effort this past month for Iowa. Nebraska comes into this one with a record of 1-3, losing the last game to Illinois. The Hawkeyes don’t know what quarterback they’ll face but they are planning for both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffery.

Nebraska leads the all time series 29–18–3, but hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2014.

