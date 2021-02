The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Michigan State Spartans last night but there was a major moment in the win, as Luka Garza hit another milestone. The senior became the fifth Hawkeye to score 2,000 career points, just the second in men's history (Roy Marble).

"It feels better that it came with a win," said Luka Garza, who currently has 2,009 career points at the University of Iowa.