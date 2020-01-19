Iowa gets big win with the help of CJ Fredrick and Luka Garza

Trailing Michigan with under eight minutes to play at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Hawkeyes were faces with a question who was going to step up in crunch time without Jordan Bohannon? CJ Fredrick and Luka Garza provided the answer. The duo combining for a 10-0 run all by themselves, putting the Hawkeyes ahead for good late in the second half in a 90-83 victory over the Wolverines.

“I knew every bucket was crucial late in the game. You know Luka and I were just playing some two-man game there, a lot of pick-and-roll, see how they played it” says, CJ Frdrick. “I hit Luka for a three one time, he knocked it down. But yeah, it was just a lot of feel, late game.”

“There was a stretch where I hadn’t scored in a while” says, Luka Garza. “I think when we got down, I wanted to be able to shoot the ball and give us a chance to get us back in it. CJ is that type of guy as well. When you have guys who are able to step up like that and take big shots, it’s huge for our team.”

1:01 (Fran McCaffery/Iowa Head Coach) “It was interesting, because we seemed to be a little tired. Timeout came at a good time. The man-to-man coming down the stretch was effective, and then obviously we were moving the ball, moving the ball, moving the ball” says, Fran McCaffery “Got some good shots. CJ made some big shots. I thought Kriener’s three might have been the biggest shot of the game. But CJ made one coming right out of that and that’s what you need in that situation.”

Luka Garza with another standout performance here, 33-points in the victory. That gives him 77 on the season against the Wolverines. Michigan coach Juwan Howard had high praise for Garza after the game saying it’s clear he’s already proven he’s one of the best players in college basketball.

