Iowa gets the win at home with the help of a freshman

It was Megan Gustafson’s day in Iowa City, but McKenna Warnock stole her spotlight for a few minutes in the fourth quarter.

The freshman’s 15 points in that final frame was the difference in the Hawkeyes’ 74-57 win over Michigan State as Gustafson’s number 10 was raised to the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Everyone just gives me confidence. For me, it’s just knowing I have the support from my teammates and the bench and my coaches.” said Warnock, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. “Honestly, they just told me to go out and play my game and play confident. I had a couple of play calls for me and everyone on the court was telling me to just take it at them. “

“I was telling her the whole time, just go by them,” said Kathleen Doyle, who added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. “They couldn’t guard her and she took advantage of it. I’m just so proud of the way she stepped up. That’s big time playing in front of however many people as a freshman. I was just telling her how much of a stud she is.”

“We had to win for Megan, right? I mean we didn’t want to be the spoilers tonight,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “We’re so proud of Megan and what she’s done for our program. It was just a great way for her to be honored, not only the jersey retirement, but by us playing a good game, especially in that fourth quarter.”

A crowd of more than 13,000 showed up as the Hawks won their 32nd straight game at home. And the win also put Iowa atop of the Big Ten halfway through the conference schedule.

Iowa is back in action twice on the road this week, beginning on Thursday with Penn State.

Lisa Bluder and Megan Gustafson watching a tribute video to No. 10 before Gustafson’s number is retired. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/g8Irlq3Uvz — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 26, 2020

It was a freshman carrying the #Hawkeyes to victory over Michigan State on Megan Gustafson's special day in Iowa City.



My wrap from CHA: pic.twitter.com/XeN1HzEJFJ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 27, 2020

