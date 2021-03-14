Iowa Hawkeyes earn a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

On Selection Sunday, the Iowa Hawkeyes were announced as a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa will face fifteen-seed Grand Canyon. They have been placed in the West Region, although all games will be played in Indiana this year.

It’s the program’s highest seeding since the 1986-1987 season when they were also a two-seed. That team made it to the Elite 8.

Iowa will play Grand Canyon on Saturday, March 20 with the winner playing Monday, March 22.

West Region:

  • No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 16 Norfolk/Appalachian St
  • No. 8 Oklahoma, No. Missouri
  • No. 5 Creighton, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
  • No. 4 Virigina, No. 13 Ohio
  • No. 6 USC, 11. Wichita St/Drake
  • No. 3 Kansas, No. 14 Eastern Washington
  • No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU
  • No. 2 IOWA, No. 15 Grand Canyon

