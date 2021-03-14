Iowa Hawkeyes earn a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) knocks down a three point basket over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) in the semifinals of the 2021 B1G Men’s Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

On Selection Sunday, the Iowa Hawkeyes were announced as a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa will face fifteen-seed Grand Canyon. They have been placed in the West Region, although all games will be played in Indiana this year.

It’s the program’s highest seeding since the 1986-1987 season when they were also a two-seed. That team made it to the Elite 8.

Iowa will play Grand Canyon on Saturday, March 20 with the winner playing Monday, March 22.

West Region:

No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 16 Norfolk/Appalachian St

No. 8 Oklahoma, No. Missouri

No. 5 Creighton, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virigina, No. 13 Ohio

No. 6 USC, 11. Wichita St/Drake

No. 3 Kansas, No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU

No. 2 IOWA, No. 15 Grand Canyon

I like this draw for Iowa.



I liked how Iowa looked against Gonzaga. They played well, just couldn't hit a shot.



They should have won that game in December and their defense has improved dramatically since then. If it comes to it, they have a shot against the Bulldogs. — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021

Talent wise, Iowa has a clear edge over Grand Canyon, but their best players are 7-0 and 6-10, which could be an issue against the Jack Nunge-less Hawkeyes. If Luka gets in foul trouble, freshmen Keegan and Kris Murrary and Josh Ogundele may be asked to step up. https://t.co/vPWzyiZirP — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021