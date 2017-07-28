Breaking News
Iowa Hawkeyes football schedules and history

by: Ryan Jaster

Kinnick Stadium in 2015

Here are past, present and future schedules for the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.

2025 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/6/2025at Iowa StateTBA
9/13/2025Northern IllinoisTBA
9/20/2025at WisconsinTBA
9/27/2025Ohio StateTBA
10/4/2025IllinoisTBA
10/11/2025MinnesotaTBA
10/18/2025at NorthwesternTBA
10/25/2025at MichiganTBA
11/8/2025Purdue TBA
11/15/2025TBATBA
11/22/2025RutgersTBA
11/28/2025at NebraskaTBA
   
2024 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/2024Illinois StateTBA
9/7/2024Iowa StateTBA
TBATBATBA
9/28/2024at PurdueTBA
10/5/2024NorthwesternTBA
10/12/2024at RutgersTBA
10/19/2024at IllinoisTBA
10/26/2024MarylandTBA
11/2/2024at IndianaTBA
11/16/2024at MinnesotaTBA
11/23/2024WisconsinTBA
11/29/2024NebraskaTBA
   

.

2023 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/2/2023Western MichiganTBA
9/9/2023at Iowa StateTBA
9/16/2023Utah StateTBA
9/23/2023PurdueTBA
9/30/2023at WisconsinTBA
10/7/2023RutgersTBA
10/14/2023at NorthwesternTBA
10/21/2023Michigan StateTBA
10/28/2023at Penn StateTBA
11/4/2023MinnesotaTBA
11/18/2023IllinoisTBA
11/24/2023at NebraskaTBA
   
   
2022 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/3/2022South Dakota StateTBA
9/10/2022Iowa StateTBA
9/17/2022NevadaTBA
9/24/2022at MinnesotaTBA
10/1/2022MichiganTBA
10/8/2022at PurdueTBA
10/15/2022at Ohio StateTBA
10/29/2022NorthwesternTBA
11/5/2022at RutgersTBA
11/12/2022at IllinoisTBA
11/19/2022WisconsinTBA
11/25/2022NebraskaTBA
   
   
2021 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/4/2021IndianaTBA
9/11/2021at Iowa StateTBA
9/18/2021Kent StateTBA
9/25/2021Colorado StateTBA
10/2/2021at NorthwesternTBA
10/9/2021Penn StateTBA
10/23/2021at MarylandTBA
10/30/2021PurdueTBA
11/6/2021at NebraskaTBA
11/13/2021MinnesotaTBA
11/20/2021IllinoisTBA
11/27/2021at WisconsinTBA
   
2020 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/5/2020Northern IowaTBA
9/12/2020Iowa StateTBA
9/19/2020at MinnesotaTBA
9/26/2020Northern IllinoisTBA
10/3/2020Michigan St.TBA
10/10/2020at Ohio StateTBA
10/17/2020at Penn StateTBA
10/24/2020NorthwesternTBA
11/7/2020at IllinoisTBA
11/14/2020NebraskaTBA
11/21/2020at PurdueTBA
11/28/2020WisconsinTBA
   
2019 Hawkeyes (0-0) 
DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/2019Miami (Ohio)6:30 p.m.
9/7/2019Rutgers11 a.m.
9/14/2019at Iowa State3 p.m.
9/28/2019Middle Tenn. St.TBA
10/5/2019at Michigan11 a.m.
10/12/2019Penn StateTBA
10/19/2019Purdue11 a.m.
10/26/2019at Northwestern11 a.m.
11/9/2019at WisconsinTBA
11/16/2019MinnesotaTBA
11/23/2019IllinoisTBA
11/29/2019at Nebraska1:30 p.m.
   
2018 Hawkeyes (9-4) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/1/2018Northern IllinoisW 33-7
9/8/2018Iowa StateW 13-3
9/15/2018Northern IowaW 38-14
9/22/2018WisconsinL 28-17
10/6/2018at MinnesotaW 48-31
10/13/2018at IndianaW 42-16
10/20/2018MarylandW 23-0
10/27/2018at Penn StateL 30-24
11/3/2018at PurdueL 38-36
11/10/2018NorthwesternL 14-10
11/17/2018at IllinoisW 63-0
11/23/2018NebraskaW 31-28
1/1/2019Mississippi StateW 27-22
   
2017 Hawkeyes (7-5) 
DateOpponentTime/result
9/2/2017WyomingW 24-3
9/9/2017at Iowa StateW 44-41
9/16/2017North TexasW 31-14
9/23/2017Penn StateL 21-19
9/30/2017at Michigan StL 17-10
10/7/2017IllinoisW 45-16
10/21/2017at NorthwesternL 17-10
10/28/2017MinnesotaW 17-10
11/4/2017Ohio StateW 55-24
11/11/2017at WisconsinL 38-14
11/18/2017PurdueL 24-15
11/24/2017at NebraskaW 56-14
12/27/2017Boston College W 27-20
   
2016 Hawkeyes (8-5) 
DateOpponentResult
9/3/2016Miami (Ohio)W 45-21
9/10/2016Iowa StateW 42-3
9/17/2016ND StateL 23-21
9/24/2016at RutgersW 14-7
10/1/2016NorthwesternL 38-31
10/8/2016at MinnesotaW 14-7
10/15/2016at PurdueW 49-35
10/22/2016WisconsinL 17-9
11/5/2016at Penn StateL 41-14
11/12/2016MichiganW 14-13
11/19/2016at IllinoisW 28-0
11/25/2016NebraskaW 40-10
1/2/2017FloridaL 30-3
   
2015 Hawkeyes (12-2) 
DateOpponentResult
9/5/2015Illinois StateW 31-14
9/12/2015at Iowa StateW 31-17
9/19/2015PittsburghW 27-24
9/26/2015North TexasW 62-16
10/3/2015at WisconsinW 10-6
10/10/2015IllinoisW 29-20
10/17/2015at NorthwesternW 40-10
10/31/2015MarylandW 31-15
11/7/2015at IndianaW 35-27
11/14/2015MinnesotaW 40-35
11/21/2015PurdueW 40-20
11/27/2015at NebraskaW 28-20
12/5/2015Michigan StateL 16-13
1/1/2016StanfordL 45-16
   
2014 Hawkeyes (7-6) 
DateOpponentResult
8/30/2014Northern IowaW 31-23
9/6/2014Ball StateW 17-13
9/13/2014Iowa StateL 20-17
9/20/2014at PittsburghW 24-20
9/27/2014at PurdueW 24-10
10/11/2014IndianaW 45-29
10/18/2014at MarylandL 38-31
11/1/2014NorthwesternW 48-7
11/8/2014at MinnesotaL 51-14
11/15/2014at IllinoisW 30-14
11/22/2014Wisconsin L 26-24
11/28/2014NebraskaL 37-34
1/2/2015TennesseeL 45-28
   
2013 Hawkeyes (8-5) 
DateOpponentResult
8/31/2013N. IllinoisL 30-27
9/7/2013Missouri StateW 28-14
9/14/2013at Iowa StateW 27-21
9/21/2013Western MichiganW 59-3
9/28/2013at MinnesotaW 23-7
10/5/2013Michigan StateL 26-14
10/19/2013at Ohio StateL 34-24
10/26/2013NorthwesternW 17-10
11/2/2013WisconsinL 28-9
11/9/2013at PurdueW 38-14
11/23/2013Michigan W 24-21
11/29/2013at NebraskaW 38-17
1/1/2014LSUL 21-14
   
2012 Hawkeyes (4-8) 
DateOpponentResult
9/1/2012NIU in ChicagoW 18-17
9/8/2012Iowa StateL 9-6
9/15/2012Northern IowaW 27-16
9/22/2012Central MichiganL 32-31
9/29/2012MinnesotaW 31-13
10/13/2012at Michigan StateW 19-16
10/20/2012Penn StateL 38-14
10/27/2012at NorthwesternL 28-17
11/3/2012at IndianaL 24-21
11/10/2012PurdueL 27-24
11/17/2012at MichiganL 42-17
11/23/2012NebraskaL 13-7
   
2011 Hawkeyes (7-6) 
DateOpponentResult
9/3/2011Tenn. TechW 34-7
9/10/2011at Iowa StateL 44-41
9/17/2011PittsburghW 31-27
9/24/2011La.-MonroeW 45-17
10/8/2011at Penn StateL 13-3
10/15/2011NorthwesternW 41-31
10/22/2011IndianaW 45-24
10/29/2011at MinnesotaL 22-21
11/5/2011MichiganW 24-16
11/12/2011Michigan StateL 37-21
11/19/2011at PurdueW 31-21
11/25/2011at NebraskaL 20-7
12/30/2011OklahomaL 31-14
   
   
2010 Hawkeyes (8-5) 
DateOpponentResult
9/4/2010 Eastern IllinoisW 37-7
9/11/2010 Iowa StateW 35-7
9/18/2010 at ArizonaL 34-27
9/25/2010 Ball StateW 45-0
10/2/2010 Penn StateW 24-3
10/16/2010 at MichiganW 38-28
10/23/2010 WisconsinL 31-30
10/30/2010 Michigan StW 37-6
11/6/2010 at IndianaW 18-13
11/13/2010 at NorthwesternL 21-17
11/20/2010 Ohio StateL 20-17
11/27/2010 at MinnesotaL 27-24
12/28/2010 MissouriW 27-24
   
2009 Hawkeyes (11-2) 
DateOpponentResult
9/5/2009 Northern IowaW 17-16
9/12/2009 at Iowa StateW 35-3
9/19/2009 ArizonaW 27-17
9/26/2009 at Penn StateW 21-10
10/3/2009 Arkansas StateW 24-21
10/10/2009 MichiganW 30-28
10/17/2009 at WisconsinW 20-10
10/24/2009 at Michigan StateW 15-13
10/31/2009 IndianaW 42-24
11/7/2009 NorthwesternL 17-10
11/14/2009 at Ohio StateL 27-24
11/21/2009 MinnesotaW 12-0
1/5/2010 Georgia TechW 24-14
   
2008 Hawkeyes (9-4) 
DateOpponentResult
8/30/2008 MaineW 46-3
9/6/2008 FIUW 42-0
9/13/2008 Iowa StateW 17-5
9/20/2008 at PittsburghL 21-20
9/27/2008 NorthwesternL 22-17
10/4/2008 at Michigan StL 16-13
10/11/2008 at IndianaW 45-9
10/18/2008 WisconsinW 38-16
11/1/2008 at IllinoisL 27-24
11/8/2008 Penn StateW 24-23
11/15/2008 PurdueW 22-17
11/22/2008 at MinnesotaW 55-0
1/1/2009 South CarolinaW 31-10
   
2007 Hawkeyes (6-6) 
DateOpponentResult
9/1/2007 N. IllinoisW 16-3
9/8/2007 SyracuseW 35-0
9/15/2007 at Iowa StateL 15-13
9/22/2007 at WisconsinL 17-13
9/29/2007 IndianaL 38-20
10/6/2007 at Penn StateL 27-7
10/13/2007 IllinoisW 10-6
10/20/2007 at PurdueL 31-6
10/27/2007 Michigan StateW 34-27
11/3/2007 at NorthwesternW 28-17
11/10/2007 MinnesotaW 21-16
11/17/2007 W. MichiganL 28-19
   
2006 Hawkeyes (6-7) 
DateOpponentResult
9/2/2006 MontanaW 41-7
9/9/2006 at SyracuseW 20-13
9/16/2006 Iowa StateW 27-17
9/23/2006 at IllinoisW 24-7
9/30/2006 Ohio StateL 38-17
10/7/2006 PurdueW 47-17
10/14/2006 at IndianaL 28-31
10/21/2006 at MichiganL 20-6
10/28/2006 N. IllinoisW 24-14
11/4/2006 NorthwesternL 21-7
11/11/2006 WisconsinL 24-21
11/18/2006 at MinnesotaL 34-24
12/30/2006 TexasL 26-24
   
2005 Hawkeyes (7-5) 
DateOpponentResult
9/3/2005 Ball StateW 56-0
9/10/2005 at Iowa StateL 23-3
9/17/2005 Northern IowaW 45-21
9/24/2005 at Ohio StateL 31-6
10/1/2005 IllinoisW 35-7
10/8/2005 at PurdueW 34-17
10/15/2005 IndianaW 38-21
10/22/2005 MichiganL 23-20
11/5/2005 at NorthwesternL 28-27
11/12/2005 at WisconsinW 20-10
11/19/2005 MinnesotaW 52-28
1/2/2006 at FloridaL 31-24
   
2004 Hawkeyes (10-2) 
DateOpponentResult
9/4/2004 Kent StateW 39-7
9/11/2004 Iowa StateW 17-10
9/18/2004 at Arizona StateL 44-7
9/25/2004 at MichiganL 30-17
10/2/2004 Michigan StateW 38-16
10/16/2004 Ohio StateW 33-7
10/23/2004 at Penn StateW 6-4
10/30/2004 at IllinoisW 23-13
11/6/2004 PurdueW 23-21
11/13/2004 at MinnesotaW 29-27
11/20/2004 WisconsinW 30-7
1/1/2005 LSUW 30-25
   
2003 Hawkeyes (10-3) 
DateOpponentResult
8/30/2003 Miami (Ohio)W 21-3
9/6/2003 BuffaloW 56-7
9/13/2003 at Iowa StateW 40-21
9/20/2003 Arizona StateW 21-2
9/27/2003 at Michigan StL 20-10
10/4/2003 MichiganW 30-27
10/18/2003 at Ohio StateL 19-10
10/25/2003 Penn StateW 26-14
11/1/2003 IllinoisW 41-10
11/8/2003 at PurdueL 26-14
11/15/2003 MinnesotaW 40-22
11/22/2003 WisconsinW 27-21
1/1/2004 FloridaW 37-17
   
2002 Hawkeyes (11-2) 
DateOpponentResult
8/31/2002 AkronW 57-21
9/7/2002 at MiamiW 29-24
9/14/2002 Iowa StateL 36-31
9/21/2002 Utah StateW 48-7
9/28/2002 at Penn StateW 42-35
10/5/2002 PurdueW 31-28
10/12/2002 Michigan StateW 44-16
10/19/2002 at IndianaW 24-8
10/26/2002 at MichiganW 34-9
11/2/2002 WisconsinW 20-3
11/9/2002 NorthwesternW 62-10
11/16/2002 at MinnesotaW 45-21
1/2/2003 USCL 38-17
   
2001 Hawkeyes (7-5) 
DateOpponentResult
9/1/2001 Kent StateW 51–0
9/8/2001 Miami (Ohio)W 44–19
9/29/2001 Penn StateW 24–18
10/6/2001 at PurdueL 23–14
10/13/2001 at Michigan StateL 31–28
10/20/2001 IndianaW 42–28
10/27/2001 MichiganL 32–26
11/3/2001 at WisconsinL 34–28
11/10/2001 at NorthwesternW 59–16
11/17/2001 MinnesotaW 42–24
11/24/2001 at Iowa StateL 17–14
12/29/2001 Texas TechW 19–16
   
2000 Hawkeyes (3-9) 
DateOpponentResult
8/26/2000 Kansas StateL 27-7
9/9/2000 W. MichiganL 27-21
9/16/2000 Iowa StateL 24-14
9/23/2000 at NebraskaL 42-13
9/30/2000 at IndianaL 45-33
10/7/2000 Michigan StateW 21–16
10/14/2000 at IllinoisL 31-0
10/21/2000 Ohio StateL 38-10
10/28/2000 WisconsinL 13-7
11/4/2000 at Penn StateW 26-23
11/21/2000 NorthwesternW 27-17
11/18/2000 at MinnesotaL 27-24


1999 Hawkeyes (1-10)

DateOpponentResult
9/4/1999NebraskaL 42-7  
9/11/1999at Iowa StateL 17-10  
9/18/1999Northern IllinoisW 24–0  
10/2/1999at Michigan StateL 49-3  
10/9/1999Penn StateL 31-7  
10/16/1999at NorthwesternL 23-21  
10/23/1999IndianaL 38-31  
10/30/1999at Ohio StateL 41-11  
11/6/1999IllinoisL 40-24  
11/13/1999at WisconsinL 41-3  
11/20/1999MinnesotaL 25-21  

Hawkeyes bowl history

 
1957 Rose  Oregon StateW 35-19
1959 Rose  CaliforniaW 38-12
1982 Rose  WashingtonL 28-0
1982 Peach  TennesseeW 28-22
1983 Gator  FloridaL 14-6
1984 Freedom  TexasW 55-17
1986 Rose  UCLAL 45-28
1986 Holiday  SDSUW 39-38
1987 Holiday  WyomingW 20-19
1988 Peach  NC StateL 28-23
1991 Rose  WashingtonL 46-34
1991 Holiday  BYUT 13-13
1993 Alamo  CaliforniaL 37-3
1995 Sun  WashingtonW 38-18
1996 Alamo  Texas TechW 27-0
1997 Sun  Arizona StateL 17-7
2001 Alamo  Texas TechW 19-16
2003 Orange  USCL 38-17
2004 Outback  FloridaW 37-17
2005 Capital OneLSUW 30-25
2006 Outback  FloridaL 31-24
2006 Alamo  TexasL 26-24
2009 Outback  South CarolinaW 31-10
2010 Orange  Georgia TechW 24-14
2010 Insight  MissouriW 27-24
2011 Insight  OklahomaL 31-14
2014 Outback  LSUL 21-14
2015 TaxSlayer  TennesseeL 45-28
2016 Rose  StanfordL 45-16
2017 Outback  FloridaL 30-3
2017 Pinstripe  Boston CollegeW 27-20
2019 OutbackMississippi StateW 27-22

Big Ten Football Championship Game

2011 — Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2012 — Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2013 — Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2014 — Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2015 — Michigan State 16, Iowa 13, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2016 — Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2017 — Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2018 — Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

